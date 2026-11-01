Big Bullet Train Plans Revealed! Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hr 45 mins, Lucknow 2 hr 12 mins, Varanasi 3 hrs 33 mins - Fares?

The Narendra Modi-led dispensation on Saturday approved the 'Northern Corridor' of the bullet train project, connecting Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati, further reducing travel time.

Speaking to reporters, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that once the corridor is built, the journey from Delhi to Agra will take just 59 minutes.

" Delhi to Kanpur in one hour and 45 minutes; Delhi to Lucknow will take two hours and 12 minutes; Delhi to Varanasi will take 3 hours and 33 minutes and to Prayagraj, 33 minutes," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw further said the bullet train fares will be 'very economical and much less than flight tickets.'

Vaishnaw highlighted that the project would be built under the Make in India initiative. “The construction is progressing rapidly. It will be fully ‘Make in India’, built by the youth and welders of India.”

After flagging the Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, the Railway Minister also highlighted the convenience for passengers and the major transport connectivity hub for all of North India and North East India.

“The ‘Vande Bharat’ sleeper trains will also be a significant convenience, allowing passengers to depart from Banaras at night and arrive in Delhi by morning, or vice versa. The (Kashi railway) station is emerging as a vital transport hub. Together with the ‘Namo’ bridge, the Kashi station will serve as a major transport connectivity hub for all of North India and North East India, a benefit the nation will reap for many years to come,” he said.

He further detailed the facilities planned at the station, including a large waiting area and access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

“The Kashi station has been designed with expansive facilities on both its northern and southern sides, featuring a massive waiting area, roughly the size of a football field, capable of accommodating over 50,000 passengers simultaneously. Furthermore, the southern side of the station is located just about 2 kilometres from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This will allow devotees and pilgrims, arriving from across the country and the world, to easily access the temple and the iconic ghats of Kashi. This site is set to become a major railway and transport hub,” he added.

10 MEMU services to be launched in Varanasi The Railway Minister further stated that 10 MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains, which are electric trains operated over short distances, are also being launched in Varanasi.

Also Read | Western Railway plans ₹307-cr Vande Bharat train maintenance hub in Ahmedabad

"As you are all aware, when cities expand, there arises a need for new modes of transport to facilitate travel from one end to the other. That is why the prime minister took the initiative to introduce new MEMU services in Banaras. These services are commencing today. Covering locations such as Banaras City, Banaras Cantt, Banaras Station and Rajatalab, these MEMU services will operate throughout the day across the city. This will prove to be a significant convenience for the youth of Banaras, as well as for small-scale traders, travellers arriving from distant places, and the many pilgrims and devotees visiting the city," he said.

Additionally, a MEMU service is being launched to connect Varanasi with Prayagraj. The route will start from Prayagraj Rambagh station, passing through Jhusi, Handia Khas, Gyanpur Road, Madhosingh and Rajatalab before reaching Banaras.

This MEMU service will also operate daily. In total, 10 such MEMU services are being launched today, he stated.