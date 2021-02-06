Boeing’s New Big Plane Is Its Big New Problem

Boeing’s New Big Plane Is Its Big New Problem5 min read . 02:28 PM IST
U.S. aerospace company last year booked $6.5 billion charge related to new 777X, citing Covid-19 pandemic and regulatory hurdles
Boeing Co.’s newest jetliner is becoming its latest big problem, stretching out development, racking up a huge charge and complicating the plane maker’s bid to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Boeing decided to build the 777X in 2013, engineers designed it for airlines wanting to connect the globe’s major cities and carry some 400 passengers more efficiently than any of its earlier widely used jets. As the latest version of Boeing’s long-range jetliner introduced in the 1990s, it features two giant, fuel-efficient engines and big wings that fold so they can pull up to airport gates.
