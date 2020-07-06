Bombardier bags 2,051 cr contract for Agra-Kanpur metro project

Global rail technology company Bombardier Transportation on Monday said it has bagged a contract worth ₹2,051 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to build and deliver 201 metro cars and an advanced signalling solution for the Agra-Kanpur Metro projects.

The Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects will have two corridors each, connecting major public nodes, tourist places including the Taj Mahal, and city cluster areas, benefiting 1.4 million daily riders. The project will be executed as per the government’s Make in India guidelines. Trains will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara in India. The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, the company said.

The metro will offer improved connectivity for four million people in Kanpur and two million people in Agra.

“For the 30 km Agra Metro and the 32 km Kanpur Metro, Bombardier’s scope for the contract comprises 67 BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro three-car trainsets and the advanced BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control solution. The Letter of Award is valued at approximately ₹2,051 crore (245 million euro, $275 million US) and the customer has a provision to exercise an option of an additional 51 metro cars," an official statement said.

“The new metro cars will be locally designed and built, and the rail control will be equipped by our project delivery teams in India. With this award, Bombardier becomes the only rail supplier in India chosen to deliver the broad portfolio of rail solutions for Indian customers in the segments of Metro and Commuter cars, Rail Equipment, Signalling Systems and Services." Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation, said.

