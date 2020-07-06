Bombardier bags 2,051 cr contract for Agra-Kanpur metro project

The Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects will have two corridors each, connecting major public nodes, tourist places including the Taj Mahal, and city cluster areas, benefiting 1.4 million daily riders. The project will be executed as per the government’s Make in India guidelines. Trains will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara in India. The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, the company said.