Mint Explainer: Why the government wants private players to build and run highways again
Subhash Narayan 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 01:22 pm IST
Summary
After nearly a decade in cold storage, India is reviving the build–operate–transfer model. What’s different this time, and why now? Mint explains.
The build–operate–transfer (BoT) model, is a classic public-private partnership (PPP) model India used heavily in highways before 2014. Under BoT, a private concessionaire finances, builds, and operates a tolled road for 15–30 years before transferring it back to the government.
