Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project

Gadkari said that the last 20km stretch of the expressway passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel
Breakthrough has been achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
In a series of tweets the minister said that the last 20km stretch of the expressway passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel.
He said sustainable development is the motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government and the development is in line with it.
The Minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife. Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.30 hours & Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he added.