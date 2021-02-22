Brokerages upbeat on EPC stocks post budget

The opportunity for the infrastructure sector is good enough for large players to be selective about the projects they take on, Alok Deora, vice-president, YES Securities, told Mint. “The current order inflows of the main listed EPC players is at 3-3.5 times their trailing 12-month revenue; that’s comfortably high. Most of these companies have already met their order book targets for the year, so anything additional in the last two months of this fiscal will be over and above that. EPC firms will be able to report positive earnings all the way through FY22 and FY23, and the government’s focus on infrastructure spending in the budget boosts this sentiment further, hence the many stock upgrades," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}