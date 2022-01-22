Budget 2022 can see further allocation in the infra sector: Experts

“The upcoming budget could be a great opportunity to announce India’s plans on climate adaptation and resilient infrastructure agenda. Many countries including the US for example have drafted plans across 20+ federal agencies to ensure facilities and operations become more resilient to climate change and have made a substantial capital allocation in this direction as part of the Infra bill," said Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG and Yashi Tandon, Senior Knowledge Analyst, BCG.