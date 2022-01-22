Budget 2022 can see further allocation in the infra sector: Experts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Budget this year is expected to continue the momentum with a further increase in allocation given the multiplier benefits that can boost employment and economic development, according to the experts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Budget 2021-22 had set the stage for infrastructure with a substantial allocation of Rs5.54 lakh cr (35% increase in capital expenditure YoY) and the sector was also made as one of the 6 pillars to drive India's next phase of growth story.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Budget 2021-22 had set the stage for infrastructure with a substantial allocation of Rs5.54 lakh cr (35% increase in capital expenditure YoY) and the sector was also made as one of the 6 pillars to drive India's next phase of growth story.
Budget this year is expected to continue the momentum with a further increase in allocation given the multiplier benefits that can boost employment and economic development, according to experts.
More details are expected on the implementation planning of projects under Gati Shakti and mechanisms to accelerate progress under National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). As of date, ~50% of projects under NIP have been awarded and 5% have reached completion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The upcoming budget could be a great opportunity to announce India’s plans on climate adaptation and resilient infrastructure agenda. Many countries including the US for example have drafted plans across 20+ federal agencies to ensure facilities and operations become more resilient to climate change and have made a substantial capital allocation in this direction as part of the Infra bill," said Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG and Yashi Tandon, Senior Knowledge Analyst, BCG.
Meanwhile, Amit Kapur, Joint Managing Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) has said that to actualize the ambitious targets set out for investments and employment generation through the National Infrastructure Pipeline, overcoming the challenges posed by COVID the Union Budget to set out a clear policy track for infrastructure development covering
1. Create a facilitative environment by effective implementation of the Kelkar Committee recommendations on reviving PPP in particular
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
• Establish 3PI to bring robust bid process, fair contractual design and contract management and enforcement.
• Resolve credit risk for payments by state owned enterprises, and provide for risks of changing laws (like climate change and environment protection laws, tax laws) and force majeure.
• Implementing the Specific Relief (Amendment) Act 2018 by establishing special courts for fast track dispute resolution in PPP projects.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Nudge energy transition through climate change by establishing carbon markets, ancillary services markets which would fund climate transition by pricing the positive externalities of eVs, battery storage and grid stability.
3. Secure cheaper long term finance for infrastructure assets by relaxing investment restrictions through IRDA, PFRDA, sovereign wealth funds, funding and strengthening the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure & Development, establishing a robust bond market
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!