Budget 2023: Road ministry gets a 36% hike in allocation
- Out of the total ₹2.7 lakh crore, the NHAI has been allocated around ₹1.62 lakh crore as part of MoRTH’s capital expenditure plan for 2023-24, a 21 percent increase compared to 2022-2023, when it was allocated ₹1.34 lakh crore
NEW DELHI : The allocation for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has seen a 36% increase with around ₹2.7 lakh crore for 2023-24.
