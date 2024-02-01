Budget 2024: 40,000 rail bogies to be converted to Vande Bharat standards, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Sitharaman said on Thursday that 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standards “to enhance safety convenience and comfort of passengers". She said the outlay for infrastructure has been increased to ₹11.11 lakh crore for Financial Year 2024-25.