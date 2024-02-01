Budget 2024: Finance Minister Sitharaman said on Thursday that 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standards “to enhance safety convenience and comfort of passengers". She said the outlay for infrastructure has been increased to ₹11.11 lakh crore for Financial Year 2024-25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitharaman said three major Railway economic corridors programmes will be implemented. “These are energy, mineral and cement corridor; port connectivity corridors and high traffic density corridors," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity. They will improve logistics efficiency and reduce cost," the finance minister added.

Sitharaman said the resulting decongestion of the high-traffic corridors will also help in improving operations of passenger trains, resulting in safety and higher travel speed for passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre has set a target to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.1 percent in the fiscal year 2024/25, after lowering the current year's deficit to 5.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

In the interim budget presentation on the floor of Parliament, Sitharaman also declared that the Indian economy has undergone a profound positive transformation over the last decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years," said Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2024 in Parliament.

She even highlighted the government's commitment to inclusive development under the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas." She underscored the need to focus on four major pillars: the poor, women, youth, and annadatas (farmers). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitharaman said, "Our government is ready to assist states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks. The government will pay utmost attention to make eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India's growth."

(With inputs from agencies)

