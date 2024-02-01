Budget 2024: BRO gets capital outlay of ₹6,500 crore, 30% higher than FY24 amid India-China border dispute
India will continue to allocate funds for building roads near the China border due to the ongoing border dispute, despite already exceeding the planned budget for FY 24. The government will match the 65 billion rupees allocated to the BRO this year for construction next year.
Given the long-standing border dispute with China, the government will continue to pump in more money to build roads near the China border even after spending 30% more than planned in FY 24.
