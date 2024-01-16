Budget 2024: Government plans incentives for affordable housing ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present an interim budget on February 1, is likely to raise allocations for affordable housing by more than 15% to ₹1 trillion ($12 billion) for 2024/25 from ₹79,000 crore in the 2023/24 Budget
NEW DELHI : India plans to announce an extension to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship federal housing scheme in next month's budget and an increase in available subsidies for low-cost housing loans, three sources said, ahead of elections this year.
Next Story
₹83.211.25%
₹46.58-0.64%
₹19.9-4.07%
₹3,542.50.88%
₹232.35-4.52%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message