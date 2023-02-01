New Delhi: Road minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman envisions a prosperous and inclusive India.

The minister said that the fruits of development will reach all sections and citizens, especially the youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. “Driving the country to ‘Aatmanirbharta’, this budget will equip India with new-age infrastructure, decline imports and strengthen the energy sector with a futuristic approach."

Gadkari added that inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and finance sector, this budget adopts the priorities which complement each other.

He said that ‘Janbhagidari’ through ‘sabka saath, sabka prayaas’ is essential. “Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a tech-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector."

The minister added that the government’s efforts since 2014 have ensured a better quality of life for all citizens. “The per-capita income has doubled to Rs. 1.97 lakh. The Indian economy has moved up from the 10th spot to the 5th spot, in the last 9 years."

Gadkari said that digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as open source, open standard, and inter-operable public goods which will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions, and support for agri-industry as well as startups.

“I would like to thank the finance minister for proposing Rs. 20,700 crore investment in the renewable energy sector, Rs. 19,700 crore for National Green Hydrogen Mission and enforcing provisions for vehicle scrappage policy for a sustainable and energy-efficient future," he added.