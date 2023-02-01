Budget envisions prosperous and inclusive India: Gadkari
- This budget will equip India with new-age infrastructure, decline imports and strengthen the energy sector with a futuristic approach, Gadkari said
New Delhi: Road minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman envisions a prosperous and inclusive India.
