Build in India: Inside the great construction boom

On the other hand, some market watchers remain hopeful, particularly about the continued growth of the housing sector. Liases Foras’ Kapoor estimates that India has added nearly 1,000 new developers in the last two years, implying that the market is only expanding. Thakur from Anarock said that in the first half of 2023-24, nearly 25-30% of cash collected by most listed developers in India has gone into business development—land acquisition for future launches.