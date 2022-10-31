Explained: The ambitious plan to fix India's logistics mess

Gaur says the estimated total investment in the 35 MMLPs would be to the tune of ₹52,500 crore. The government will invest ₹26,000 crore and the private developers will bring in a similar amount ( ₹26,500 crore). The 35 parks will handle 700 million metric tonnes of cargo at their peak capacity and be developed over 7,000 acres of land, catering to logistics activities in about 2.75 lakh sqm area across the country. “The development of MMLPs is a key solution that aims to reduce India’s logistics costs from the current about 14% of GDP to less than 10% of GDP, on par with international standards," Gaur says. Neeraj Bansal, co-head and chief operating officer of KPMG, India Global, says there is an active private sector participation in the bidding process for three MMLPs (which are currently at a stage where bids can be invited). The total investment by private parties in MMLPs at Chennai, Bengaluru and Nagpur would be over ₹2,000 crore, Bansal says. The bids for all three parks will be awarded in the December quarter, says Gaur. Bids have also been invited for Indore and the award is slated for the next quarter. At nine other locations, feasibility studies are in progress.