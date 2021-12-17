Bullet train plans for 2 more stretches may get nod soon

The railways received the detailed project report (DPR) on the New Delhi-Varanasi corridor from the National High Speed Rail Corp. Ltd (NHSRCL) in November. According to an NHSRCL spokesperson, a detailed project report for the Mumbai-Nagpur corridor is in the final stages, and it will be submitted to the railway ministry in the first quarter of the next fiscal. Work on preparing DPR for five more bullet train projects is also progressing well, and NHSRCL may be able to complete them within FY23, the spokesperson added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}