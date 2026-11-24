Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that trial runs will begin in May 2027, marking a major milestone in India’s ambitious bullet train project.
Speaking on the progress of the 508-kilometre Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, Vaishnaw said the 50-kilometre stretch between Surat and Bilimora has been fully electrified, clearing the way for technical inspections and testing preparations.
In the first phase, Indian Railways plans to launch passenger operations on an approximately 100-kilometre section between Surat and Vapi before opening the rest of the corridor in stages.
According to the Railway Minister, India’s first high-speed rail service could commence operations in the final quarter of 2027.
According to an ABP report, work on powering both the up and down tracks along the 50-kilometre Surat–Bilimora section has now been completed.
Authorities will gradually energise the line in phases to verify safety and technical standards.
Key infrastructure highlights along the corridor include:
Once the entire Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor is operational, travel time between the two financial hubs is expected to drop to roughly 1 hour and 58 minutes—a sharp cut from the 8 to 9 hours currently required by road.
Alongside infrastructure work, an indigenous high-speed trainset, designated B28, is also being developed for the project. Engineered to run at speeds of 280 kmph, its first body frame has been completed and is currently undergoing inspection.
Sharing broader operational updates for Indian Railways, Vaishnaw noted that the national transporter ran 18,000 additional train services during the festive season, ferrying nearly 20 crore passengers—an 8% jump over the previous festive period. Railway earnings also climbed by 3% to 4% during this window.
Highlighting post-pandemic growth and modernisation, the minister added that: