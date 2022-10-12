Cabinet approves development of multipurpose cargo berth at Kandla port1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 08:41 PM IST
- The project will cater to the future growth in multipurpose cargo (other than container/liquid) traffic
NEW DELHI : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the development of Multipurpose Cargo (other than Container/Liquid) Berth Off Tuna Tekra at Gulf of Kutch at Kandla on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.