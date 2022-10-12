Cabinet approves development of multipurpose cargo berth at Kandla port

The total estimated cost of the development is Rs. 2,250.64 crores. The cost of Rs. 1,719.22 crores will be borne by the concessionaire for Development of Multipurpose Cargo Berth (including dredging works alongside the berth, turning circles and approach channel, and Rs.531.42 crores will be borne by the Concessioning Authority (Deendayal Port Authority) towards capital dredging of common user access channel and construction of common user road.