Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Cabinet approves development of multipurpose cargo berth at Kandla port

Cabinet approves development of multipurpose cargo berth at Kandla port

1 min read . 08:41 PM ISTSwati Luthra
The development of the multipurpose cargo will give Kandla a strategic advantage as it will be the closest container terminal serving the vast hinterland of northern part of India.

  • The project will cater to the future growth in multipurpose cargo (other than container/liquid) traffic

NEW DELHI :The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the development of Multipurpose Cargo (other than Container/Liquid) Berth Off Tuna Tekra at Gulf of Kutch at Kandla on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. 

The total estimated cost of the development is Rs. 2,250.64 crores. The cost of Rs. 1,719.22 crores will be borne by the concessionaire for Development of Multipurpose Cargo Berth (including dredging works alongside the berth, turning circles and approach channel, and Rs.531.42 crores will be borne by the Concessioning Authority (Deendayal Port Authority) towards capital dredging of common user access channel and construction of common user road. 

The project will cater to the future growth in multipurpose cargo (other than container/liquid) traffic. The projected traffic gap by the year 2026 would be 2.85 MMTPA and by 2030 it would be 27.49 MMTPA. 

The development of the multipurpose cargo will give Kandla a strategic advantage as it will be the closest container terminal serving the vast hinterland of northern part of India (States of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan). In addition to increasing the business potential, the project will also boost the economy and generate employment.

