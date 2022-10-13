Cabinet approves North-East infra push

Cabinet approves North-East infra push2 min read . 12:49 AM IST
NEW DELHI :In a big infrastructure push, the government on Wednesday approved projects worth over ₹13,000 crore, including a ₹6,600 crore-scheme for developing physical and social infrastructure in the North-East.
Infrastructure development in the North-east has been identified as one of the key areas to bring about a balance in overall developmental initiatives at the national level. The Union Cabinet approved a new Scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) that will fund infrastructure “convergently", support social development projects, fill the development gaps in various sectors and enable livelihood activities for youth and women.
The scheme will run over the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26. It will be a central sector scheme with 100% Central funding and will be implemented by the ministry of development of North Eastern region (DoNER).
“PM-DevINE will lead to the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women, thus leading to employment generation," a government statement on the cabinet decisions said.
According to information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, the scheme will help plug existing gaps in development efforts by backing projects with larger financial outlays.
Another focus of the government’s infrastructure push will be on developing a container terminal in Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public private partnership mode. The concessionaire is expected to bear a cost of ₹4,243 crore with an additional 296 crore provided by the concession authority. The funds will be used to develop common user facilities. The government has taken this step with a view to expanding container facilities in anticipation of increased growth in container cargo traffic.
In a related move, the Cabinet also approved measures for developing a multi-purpose cargo (other than container/liquid) berth off Tuna-Tekra at the Gulf of Kutch at Kandla on a ‘build, operate and transfer’ basis under the public-private-partnership model. The total estimated cost of the project will be ₹2,250.64 crore. The project is expected to cater to the future growth in multipurpose cargo traffic.
The Modi government also approved measures aimed at reforming Multi-State Cooperative Societies. The Cabinet approved the creation of an election authority responsible for conducting timely elections to these societies. In a further reform, only active members of cooperative societies will be eligible to contest elections.
The government has also taken aim at allegations of mismanagement in these societies. Accordingly, the composition of their boards was changed: two seats will be reserved for women while one seat will be kept for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Further, experts will also be inducted into boards. Financial norms are also being introduced to increase transparency. Audits of certain cooperative societies will now be carried out by auditors from the panel of the Central Registrar. Finally, a Cooperative Ombudsman will also be inducted to manage the grievances of members. Information officers will be inducted to improve the flow of information to members.
