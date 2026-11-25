The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved proposals worth nearly ₹20,000 crore, union minister for information and broadcasting, railways, and electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing on Wednesday. The projects include a new ₹11,000-crore scheme to substitute imports of spare parts used to make construction and infrastructure equipment, a new airport in Silchar, Assam, a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu, and two new postal department schemes to upgrade rural infrastructure and improve logistics.

Advertisement

The construction equipment support scheme was first announced in the FY27 Union Budget and was allocated ₹200 crore for the ongoing fiscal year, to be administered by the ministry of heavy industries. The approved ₹11,000-crore scheme will cover seven categories of equipment that are fully or largely Imported, including tunnel boring machines, off-highway trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines, according to Vaishnaw’s presentation on Wednesday.

It will also cover five categories of components: engines, transmissions, hydraulic systems, undercarriages and drive systems, the presentation said, adding that the scheme will run for eight years, from FY27 to FY34.

India’s construction and infrastructure equipment market, valued at about ₹97,500 crore in FY25 according to Vaishnaw’s presentation, is the world’s third-largest. This industry, however, remains around 45% import dependent, the presentation said.

Advertisement

The scheme's outlay in earlier proposals was as high as ₹14,300 crore, Mint reported in March, before being slashed to ₹11,000 crore as policymakers narrowed the scheme's ambit by excluding components that are not used widely in the Indian construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing ecosystem.

“In earlier proposals, a 16% incentive on major investments was proposed, which was lowered to 13% in the final scheme. And some components, which are not widely used in India, were removed,” said a government official directly aware of the scheme’s development, on the condition of anonymity.

Mint reported in March that the scheme would provide 12-16% sales-based incentives on major investments made by manufacturers. The ministry will approve manufacturers — both original equipment makers and component makers — and disburse a 8-13% incentive to them for five years on the value of incremental sales each year, a Union Cabinet statement said.

Advertisement

The scheme has a similar structure to the ₹25,938-crore production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto parts, the government official cited above said.

Construction equipment manufacturers said the scheme will deepen local manufacturing and drive exports. “As the construction equipment industry continues to expand, the scheme has the potential to accelerate investments in advanced technologies, promote localisation of critical components, and strengthen the domestic supplier ecosystem,” said Deepak Shetty, president of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA), an industry lobby group, and CEO and managing director of JCB India.

“The effective implementation of the scheme, supported by clear eligibility criteria, a predictable incentive framework and an appropriate focus on domestic value addition, will be critical to achieving its intended objectives,” an ICEMA statement on Wednesday said.

Advertisement

Postal, airport and port approvals The Cabinet also approved a department of posts proposal to continue the estates management scheme—a central sector scheme—through FY31 under the 16th Finance Commission period, with an outlay of ₹1,491 crore. The scheme covers constructing, reconstructing, and renovating post offices and residential colonies, alongside creating a uniform brand identity, a Cabinet statement said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved extending the central sector scheme ‘postal operations’ through FY31 with a proposed outlay of ₹1,141 crore. The scheme aims to strengthen postal infrastructure, boost operational efficiency, and meet growing demand in logistics, e-commerce, and digital service delivery across the country.

In addition, the CCEA also approved the construction of a new airport at Dolu, Assam, by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of ₹2,014 crore, a CCEA statement said. The new airport will provide logistics relief to Assam as well as surrounding states, Vaishnaw said during the briefing. The existing airport, owned by the Indian Air Force, can only accommodate A320 and B737-800 planes, according to the minister’s presentation. AAI operates the civil enclave in the existing airport.

Advertisement

“As a project of immense strategic importance, the Dolu Greenfield Airport will meet the rapidly growing air traffic demands in South Assam and surrounding areas of neighboring states. It will significantly reduce congestion on existing infrastructure, unlock regional economic potential by boosting trade and tourism, and provide a world-class route connecting Northeast India with major national and international growth corridors,” the Cabinet statement said.

The CCEA also approved a proposal to build a second container terminal in Tamil Nadu’s Kamarajar Port in a public private partnership on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DFBOT). The project is expected to cost around ₹4,288 crore, a CCEA statement said. The terminal will span 900 meters with an 18-meter design draft depth and an annual handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the statement added. The second terminal will “add the capacity KPL needs, since traffic is set to reach 2.45 million TEUs by 2034, against a capacity of 1.4 million TEUs”, Vaishnaw’s presentation said.

Advertisement

About the Author Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More ✕ Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.



Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.



On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.