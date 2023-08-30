Capital outlay on roads and renewables set to surge 35% to ₹13 lakh crore: Crisil2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to a robust execution pace, bolstered by a favourable policy environment, healthy leverage, and heightened investor interest.
New Delhi: The capital expenditure on road infrastructure and renewable energy in India is poised to witness an impressive surge of approximately 35% over the current and upcoming fiscal years, amounting to an estimated ₹13 lakh crore, rating firm Crisil said in a report.