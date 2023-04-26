Industrial, logistics sector leasing up 26% in Jan-Mar: Report1 min read 26 Apr 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Occupiers will prioritize prime locations, but a lack of ready-to-move-in supply would cause a shift in focus toward secondary locations, enabling them to leverage comparatively low rentals
New Delhi: Industrial & Logistics (I&L) sector leasing grew 26% year-on-year (YoY) to 8 million square feet (msf) in January-March 2023, while supply rose 28% YoY to 7.6 mn sq ft, according to a report by CBRE.
