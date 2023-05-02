Indian retail space leasing soars in Q1 2023, signals sector’s strong growth1 min read 02 May 2023, 06:08 PM IST
The CBRE report also highlights a staggering 474% year-on-year increase in retail supply during the same period, reflecting robust growth in the sector.
New Delhi: The retail space leasing in India has more than doubled to 1.5 million square feet in Q1 2023, a new report from real estate consulting firm CBRE has said.The ‘India Market Monitor – Q1 2023’ report also highlights a staggering 474% year-on-year increase in retail supply during the same period, reflecting robust growth in the sector.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×