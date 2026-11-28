India's wind power developers no longer need to overhaul an entire ageing wind farm in one go to meet grid rules, thanks to a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

These SOPs allow projects to replace old turbines in batches, letting farms run a mix of old and new wind turbine generators (WTGs) during the transition.

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Titled 'SOP for Repowering of Wind Power Projects with Mixed WTGs under the CEA Connectivity Regulations', the framework sets a minimum batch size of 33% of a project's installed capacity for key compliance and validation steps.

The CEA reportedly introduced the procedure to provide developers with a practical route to upgrade older sites without requiring a simultaneous plant-wide switch, while still safeguarding grid connectivity, simulation accuracy, and equipment monitoring.

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How phased repowering changes operations for wind farms Replacing turbines across an entire project at once has been a major operational hurdle for older wind farms.

Under the new SOP, developers can spread out replacements in stages and defer certain compliance checks, including harmonic filter compliance and validation of as-built simulation models, until a repowered batch covers at least 33% of the project's installed capacity.

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There is, however, a clear safeguard to protect grid stability during the upgrade. Until a project achieves the required compliance, it may schedule power injection at the Point of Interconnection (POI) only up to its compliant capacity.

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Transitional relief for pre-2019 legacy turbines To avoid forcing expensive hardware changes on ageing machines slated for replacement, the CEA has carved out transitional treatment for legacy turbines commissioned before the 2019 amendment to the CEA's Technical Standards for Connectivity to the Grid Regulations.

These older units are grandfathered under the framework and will generally not need retrofitting to meet current technical standards, except where the SOP specifically requires it. The CEA clarified that this does not amount to a blanket exemption, as the turbines must still adhere to the regulatory standards that applied when they were commissioned.

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During steady-state simulation studies, active and reactive power injections from older WTGs that do not comply with current CEA rules will be set to zero. This interim arrangement will hold until whichever comes first:

Completion of the repowering process

End of the project's life

Expiry of the valid PPA or Energy Wheeling Agreement (EWA) timeline Once that trigger is hit, every turbine at the site must either comply with prevailing CEA connectivity regulations or be repowered or decommissioned.

Staggered validation and tighter interim grid visibility Because mixing old and new turbines alters how a wind plant interacts with the grid, the SOP pairs phased compliance with ongoing data reporting.

Both harmonic filter compliance and validation of the complete renewable energy plant simulation model with new WTGs can be completed in batches once each repowering phase reaches at least 33% of the installed capacity.

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In the meantime, developers must regularly share data from power quality meters (PQMs), disturbance recorders (DRs), or digital fault recorders (DFRs) with the transmission utility and grid operator to provide visibility into the plantis performance.

Partial or phased model validation will also take place at every WTG replacement milestone, followed by a full and final validation once the entire repowering exercise is finished.

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