Cement volumes expected to grow 8-9% in FY23, says report
- Despite looming cost challenges, such as fuel prices straining margins, cement players are on an expansion spree and expected to add 85-100 MT by FY25. The industry is likely to add 30-32 MT by the end of the current fiscal, compared to 25 MT in FY22
New Delhi: Cement volumes are expected to grow 8-9% in FY23 to 380-385 million tonne (MT), driven housing demand, both rural and urban, and infrastructure sector, CareEdge Ratings said in a report.
