Cement volumes expected to grow 8-9% in FY23, says report

“The robust capacity addition plans by players for FY23-FY25 are leading to additional capacity to be at 1-1.1x of the expected incremental demand of 90 MT during the same period. This is expected to keep the industry’s capacity utilization (grinding) under check, and they are unlikely to improve beyond 67-69% despite a better demand outlook. However, going forward any variation in the demand drivers amid the upcoming capacity expansion will remain a key monitorable," it said.

