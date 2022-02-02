Central Vista gets 2,600 cr for non-residential office buildings

The Budget 2022 has allocated ₹767.56 crore more than ₹1,833.43 crore given in the last fiscal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated ₹2,600 crore to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista Project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court. The Budget 2022 has allocated ₹767.56 crore more than ₹1833.43 crore given in the last fiscal. For residential purposes, the ministry has been given ₹873.02 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated ₹2,600 crore to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista Project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court. The Budget 2022 has allocated ₹767.56 crore more than ₹1833.43 crore given in the last fiscal. For residential purposes, the ministry has been given ₹873.02 crore.

The Central Vista Project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a new Prime Minister’s Office as well as a new Vice President's Enclave. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Central Vista Project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a new Prime Minister’s Office as well as a new Vice President's Enclave. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Six infrastructure firms, including Tata Projects Limited, L&T Limited, and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, are in the race to win the contract to construct the Executive Enclave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the proposed plan, the Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security zone in Lutyens' Delhi.

Last year, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

In November last year, Jharkhand-based infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd had been awarded the contract for constructing a Vice-President's Enclave.