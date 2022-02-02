Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Central Vista gets 2,600 cr for non-residential office buildings

Central Vista gets 2,600 cr for non-residential office buildings

Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated 2,600 crore to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista Project.
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Livemint

The Budget 2022 has allocated 767.56 crore more than 1,833.43 crore given in the last fiscal

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated 2,600 crore to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista Project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court. The Budget 2022 has allocated 767.56 crore more than 1833.43 crore given in the last fiscal. For residential purposes, the ministry has been given 873.02 crore.

Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated 2,600 crore to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista Project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court. The Budget 2022 has allocated 767.56 crore more than 1833.43 crore given in the last fiscal. For residential purposes, the ministry has been given 873.02 crore.

The Central Vista Project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a new Prime Minister’s Office as well as a new Vice President's Enclave.

The Central Vista Project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a new Prime Minister’s Office as well as a new Vice President's Enclave.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Six infrastructure firms, including Tata Projects Limited, L&T Limited, and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, are in the race to win the contract to construct the Executive Enclave.

According to the proposed plan, the Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security zone in Lutyens' Delhi.

Last year, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited are executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

In November last year, Jharkhand-based infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd had been awarded the contract for constructing a Vice-President's Enclave.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!