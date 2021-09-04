Centre builds 3,385.02 km of national highways this fiscal

Centre builds 3,385.02 km of national highways this fiscal1 min read . 08:27 PM IST
- The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day, and this happened despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy season.
A total stretch of 3,385.02 km of national highways has been constructed by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in financial year 2021-22, the ministry said on Saturday.
It also said, The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day, and this happened despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy season.
"MoRTH constructed 3,385.02 km of national highways in the current financial year 2021-22 (till September 2), whereas it awarded projects of 3,068.26 km of NHs during this period. The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day," the ministry said in a tweet.
Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said infrastructure development is important for the country, and the government's target is to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway construction.
