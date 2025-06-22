Centre overhauls highways construction bid process, timelines set for pre-bid clearances
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 22 Jun 2025, 11:56 AM IST
It's a move to push highways construction, avoid delays, prevent contractual disputes and restrict time and cost overruns.
NEW DELHI : In a move to speed up highway construction, the Centre has synchronized project approvals, awards and appointment of developers with milestones for land acquisition, environment, forest and wildlife clearances.
