Centre proposes integrated development of highway infrastructure

In an interview to Mint, Kishore said that he recently held a meeting with representatives of few states, wherein he gave the proposal to adopt a coherent and integrated approach and all agencies of respective states including the Public Works Department (PWD), department of power, department of water among others meet and plan laying down all the required infrastructure, including power and water pipelines simultaneously during the construction of a particular road. “At present, PWD constructs a road, then comes the power department which digs that road and lays power lines, then the water department lays water pipelines and so on, digging the road every now and then, causing much inconvenience to the public,“ the minister said.