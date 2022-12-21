Centre reviews congestion at Mumbai & Bengaluru airports

“Airport operators were advised to give daily report on (some) aspects (like) putting sign boards to indicate the real time basis waiting time at entry gates, security lane and also sharing the same through social media feeds. (Inform ministry if) all airlines are manning their check-in counters adequately. Installation of additional x-ray machines to increase the number of security lanes. Rebalancing peak hour flight schedule with the availability of security lanes and disseminating all the relevant information to passengers," the ministry said in a statement after the meeting.