Centre reviews congestion at Mumbai & Bengaluru airports

Centre reviews congestion at Mumbai & Bengaluru airports1 min read . 08:42 PM IST
- The civil aviation ministry said that it is constantly monitoring the situation at major airports and steps being taken to augment capacity
NEW DELHI :Union aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday took a meeting with Airport Operators of Bengaluru and Mumbai to take stock of the measures taken to decongest the airports of two cities during peak hours.
NEW DELHI :Union aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday took a meeting with Airport Operators of Bengaluru and Mumbai to take stock of the measures taken to decongest the airports of two cities during peak hours.
The meeting was attended by Safety & Security Regulators viz. Director Generals of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and other senior officials.
The meeting was attended by Safety & Security Regulators viz. Director Generals of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and other senior officials.
“It had come to the notice of the government that a few major airports are facing congestion and longer waiting time at various touch points in passenger processing due to increase in number of air travellers on account of seasonal travels," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
In today’s meeting, it was emphasized by the aviation secretary that airport operators have to provide the requisite facilities commensurate with the growth in number of passengers, facilitating a hassle free travel for air passengers. The airport operators must install additional capacity and redesign their systems and processes, wherever needed to be in readiness for any peak demand scenario.
“Airport operators were advised to give daily report on (some) aspects (like) putting sign boards to indicate the real time basis waiting time at entry gates, security lane and also sharing the same through social media feeds. (Inform ministry if) all airlines are manning their check-in counters adequately. Installation of additional x-ray machines to increase the number of security lanes. Rebalancing peak hour flight schedule with the availability of security lanes and disseminating all the relevant information to passengers," the ministry said in a statement after the meeting.
The ministry said that it is constantly monitoring the situation at major airports and steps being taken to augment capacity. “The situation has improved and is likely to get further eased in coming days," it added.