Centre to construct 14.71 km four-lane highway in Nagaland: Gadkari1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:44 PM IST
- The minister informed that this is a significant infrastructure development project for the state. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 339.55 crore
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is constructing a 14.71 kilometer-long four-lane highway from Dimarpur to Kohima (Package-II) in Nagaland.
