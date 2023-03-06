NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is constructing a 14.71 kilometer-long four-lane highway from Dimarpur to Kohima (Package-II) in Nagaland.

In a series of tweets, the minister informed that this is a significant infrastructure development project for the state. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 339.55 crore, he added.

Gadkari said that the primary objective of this project is to improve the connectivity between the capital city and other major commercial centers in the state, thereby enabling faster movement of people and goods for growth and prosperity.

The union minister added that the aim of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to deliver a road infrastructure that is both cost-effective and sustainable while adhering to strict timelines and uncompromising standards of quality.

Gadkari also informed that the 4-lane National Highway (NH) in Kerala is developed at a total cost of Rs. 571 crore to connect the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Vallarpadam with Kalamassery.

He said that the government has unwavering commitment to deliver time-bound, cost-effective, high-quality, and sustainable road infrastructure that serves the needs of the citizens.