Chandigarh real estate sees major deals as industrial plot fetches ₹200 crore, Sector 9 house sells for ₹100 crore

An industrial property in Chandigarh's Industrial Area, Phase I, fetched ₹200.32 crore in July, marking the highest-value real estate registration ever recorded in the city, reported The Tribune. The residential segment also witnessed a record transaction during the first half of FY 2026-27, with a four-kanal house in Sector 9-B being registered for ₹100 crore.

According to Estate Office records, Chandigarh has seen considerable appreciation in property values over the past four years. The upward trend extends to residential, commercial and agricultural properties, with the latest data covering registrations made between April 1 and September 30.

These high-value transactions have also boosted the UT Administration's revenue. Based on the applicable 6% stamp duty and 1% registration fee, the ₹100-crore residential deal alone contributed approximately ₹7 crore. The industrial plot registration is estimated to have generated stamp duty and registration charges worth more than ₹10 crore.

Sector 9 witnesses near-doubling of property rates The rise in residential property values is most apparent in Sector 9, one of Chandigarh's premium residential localities. A house spread across 5.27 kanals in Sector 9-C was registered for ₹65 crore in March 2024. In September that year, another property measuring 5.07 kanals in Sector 9-D was valued at ₹70 crore.

The upward trend continued into the following year. A 7.02-kanal house in Sector 9-A fetched ₹126 crore in August 2025, establishing a new residential registration record at the time. In December 2025, a 4.94-kanal property in the same sector was registered for ₹108.5 crore.

Another major transaction took place in May 2026, when a 4.11-kanal house in Sector 9-B was registered. Estate Office figures show that the average value per kanal in Sector 9 climbed from about ₹12.3 crore in early 2024 to nearly ₹24.3 crore by mid-2026, representing an almost twofold increase in roughly 30 months.

Commercial real estate records major appreciation The increase in property valuations has been particularly pronounced in the commercial category. Chandigarh's most expensive commercial registration in FY 2023-24 was a 1.26-kanal shop-cum-office (SCO) in Sector 7-C, valued at ₹28.80 crore. A showroom of a similar area in the same sector was registered for ₹30 crore in FY 2024-25.

The highest-value commercial transaction in FY 2025-26 involved a property in Industrial Area, Phase I, which was registered for ₹125.44 crore. The same locality recorded an even bigger deal in July this year. Plot No. 3, covering 30.3 kanals, was registered for ₹200.32 crore, setting a new benchmark for property transactions in Chandigarh.

Behlana agricultural land sees higher valuations Agricultural properties in Chandigarh's revenue villages have also recorded an increase in transaction values. The highest-priced deal in FY 2025-26 involved 27.5 kanals of land in Behlana village, which was registered for ₹15.25 crore.

Also Read | The surge in rates is blowing up commercial real-estate deals

In the first half of FY 2026-27, a 27-kanal parcel in Behlana fetched ₹16.75 crore, surpassing the previous financial year's highest-value agricultural registration.

Stamp duty collections increase as registrations decline Despite a substantial reduction in the number of registered property documents, the Administration has continued to record higher stamp duty revenue. The Estate Office registered 12,040 documents in FY 2023-24, whereas the corresponding figure for the first six months of FY 2026-27 was 4,878.

Stamp duty receipts increased from ₹247.02 crore in FY 2023-24 to ₹276.96 crore in FY 2024-25. Collections touched ₹348.23 crore in FY 2025-26, while the Administration had garnered ₹141.23 crore in the first half of the current financial year.

‘Every transaction processed with full integrity, efficiency and accountability’: DC Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said the record transactions reflected the Administration's efforts to ensure transparent and accountable property registration.

“Whether it is a ₹200-crore industrial registration or a ₹100-crore residential property registration, every transaction in Chandigarh is processed with full integrity, efficiency and accountability. These records reflect not just market momentum but the trust our citizens and investors repose in our systems,” he stated.

What did Punjab Governor say? Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said Chandigarh's planned development and administrative transparency continued to strengthen its appeal among investors.