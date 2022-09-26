Chennai MMLP project to be awarded this week

In all, NHLML is developing 35 logistic parks under the Bharatmala Pariyojana that will attract investment to the tune of ₹70,000 crore. Feasibility studies are in progress at Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.
NEW DELHI: The country’s first multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Chennai is likely to be awarded this week, two people aware of the development said.
According one of the people cited above, the evaluation of bids for Chennai MMLP, which closed on 10 August, is almost over and the winner will be announced in a a few days time.
It is expected that after award of the project,it will attract an investment of around ₹782.58 crore.
The successful bidder will manage, operate, and maintain the MMLP at Chennai for a period of 45 years. National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLM), a 100% owned SPV of National Highways Authority of India, had received three bids for the Chennai MMLP.
Completion of award for Chennai MMLP will clear the road for start of bidding for two other such facilities at Nagpur and Bengaluru. The Bengaluru MMLP will require an investment of ₹935.90 crore while Nagpur MMLP about ₹599.39 crore.
In all, NHLML is developing 35 logistic parks under the Bharatmala Pariyojana that will attract investment to the tune of ₹70,000 crore. Feasibility studies are in progress at Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.
MMLPs are expected to improve the country’s logistics by lowering overall freight costs and time, optimising warehousing costs, reducing vehicular pollution and congestion, and improving tracking and traceability of consignments.
Chennai MMLP is strategically located at Mappedu which is the heart of the auto cluster of Sriperumbudur in Chennai. CBRE and Howe Engineering were appointed as consultants to the project.