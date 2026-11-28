China's ambitious infrastructure push has reached a major milestone, with the first section of what is described as the world's longest underwater shield-built highway tunnel completing its crossing beneath the Yangtze River.

The right-hand bore of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel reached the southern bank on Thursday, marking the completion of a 7.46-km stretch beneath the river. The project is expected to improve connectivity between major economic centres in eastern China and reduce travel time for commuters and freight operators.

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According to Interesting Engineering, the milestone was achieved using a domestically developed tunnel boring machine (TBM) named Jianghai. The machine has an excavation diameter of 16.64 metres and took approximately 14 months to complete the under-river section, working through rock and riverbed sediment.

China invests in major underwater tunnel project Construction of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel began in September 2022. Excavation started on the northern bank in April 2025, with the machine moving beneath the riverbed five months later.

The TBM advanced at an average rate of around 20 metres a day, according to Meng Defeng, who oversees shield tunnelling for China Railway 14th Bureau Group.

The complete dual-bore corridor will stretch approximately 39 km, including a 11.18-km underwater section. It will connect Haimen in Nantong with Taicang in Suzhou, both located in Jiangsu province.

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Once operational, the tunnel is expected to reduce the river-crossing journey between Nantong and Suzhou or Shanghai to approximately 10 minutes.

Six-lane expressway designed for faster connectivity The tunnel will function as a six-lane, two-way expressway, with vehicles expected to travel at a design speed of 100 kmph. Its completion is expected to improve road connectivity between Nantong, southern Jiangsu and Shanghai, while making freight transportation more efficient.

Unlike a bridge, an underwater tunnel allows vessels to continue using busy shipping routes without obstruction. It can also remain operational during challenging weather conditions, including fog and typhoons, while limiting disruption to river traffic.

The project has an estimated investment of 35.741 billion yuan and is expected to open to traffic in 2028, Interesting Engineering reported.

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Part of China's larger infrastructure expansion The tunnel is part of China's broader effort to modernise its transportation network. A blueprint released by the country's Ministry of Transport in July outlines plans to develop an integrated transport system by the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan in 2030.

The proposed network aims to improve passenger connectivity, streamline freight movement and strengthen links between different modes of transportation.

Another major project under construction in the Yangtze River Delta is the Chong-Tai Yangtze River Tunnel. Unlike the Haitai project, this tunnel will carry high-speed trains beneath the river mouth at speeds of up to 350 kmph.

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