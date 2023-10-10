China’s Country Garden Succumbs to Debt Crisis After Sales Drop
SummaryThe property giant fails to repay a loan and warns that it is unlikely to pay off all its international debt obligations.
HONG KONG—Chinese property giant Country Garden failed to make an international debt payment after its apartment sales dropped in September, succumbing to a liquidity crisis that worsened over the past few months.
