China's real estate sector faces fresh concerns as developer Country Garden lands in Evergrande-like crisis1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
China's real estate sector faces worries as Country Garden reportedly defaults on dollar bond payments and Dalian Wanda detains a senior VP.
Worries resurface over China's real estate sector, two years post Evergrande's debt crisis. Country Garden, a significant non-state developer, reportedly defaults on dollar bond coupon payments due Sunday for notes maturing in 2026 and 2030, a Reuters report cited.
