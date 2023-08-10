Worries resurface over China's real estate sector, two years post Evergrande's debt crisis. Country Garden, a significant non-state developer, reportedly defaults on dollar bond coupon payments due Sunday for notes maturing in 2026 and 2030, a Reuters report cited.

In a separate incident, Dalian Wanda's internal anti-corruption probe results in the detainment of senior VP Liu Haibo by authorities.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Country Garden closed more than 1.7% lower on Wednesday, after sharp declines earlier in the week.

Sandra Chow, co-head of Asia Pacific Research for CreditSights, which is owned by Fitch Ratings, told CNBC, “With China’s total home sales in 1H23 down year-on-year, falling home prices month-on-month across the past few months and faltering economic growth, another developer default (and an extremely large one, at that) is perhaps the last thing the Chinese authorities need right now."

The report further cited that that investor relations representative for Country Garden didn’t deny or confirm media reports

Home prices in focus

China's real estate market remains sluggish despite recent signals of increased government support. Top leaders' indications suggest a potential shift toward backing the sector, allowing local governments to enact specific policies.

“We are concerned that as big cities lift local property restrictions, it will drain up demand in low tier cities, which account for 70% of national new home sales volume and are the real drivers of commodity demand and construction activity," Nomura analysts said in an Aug. 4 report.

“We are also concerned that merely easing restrictions on existing home sales without lifting restrictions on home purchase may add supply and depress home prices," the report said.

Chinese authorities have aimed to control debt-driven speculation in the real estate market. In 2020, they tackled developers' heavy reliance on debt. Notably, heavily indebted Evergrande defaulted in late 2021, followed by others. Last year, delayed home deliveries led many to pause mortgage payments. Pre-sale of unfinished apartments is common in China.

(With inputs from CNBC)