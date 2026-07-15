Climate-resilient ports: India drafts indigenous code for breakwater construction

New Delhi: With rising sea levels, stronger storm surges and more frequent extreme weather events reshaping coastal risks, India is moving to rewrite the engineering rulebook governing one of the most critical components of its port infrastructure.
The Department of Consumer Affairs, through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), is working on developing India's first dedicated national standard for the planning, design and construction of breakwaters, which are massive offshore structures that protect ports from waves, storm surges and coastal erosion, two people aware of the development said.
The proposed code seeks to establish a uniform engineering framework for designing breakwaters while reducing India's dependence on foreign engineering manuals and consultant-specific practices.
Until now, engineers designing breakwaters for Indian ports have largely relied on internationally accepted references such as the US Army Corps of Engineers' Coastal Engineering Manual, the European Rock Manual developed by the UK’s Construction Industry Research and Information Association, the Netherlands’ Centre for Civil Engineering Research and Codes and France’s Centre d'Études Techniques Maritimes et Fluviales, recommendations issued by the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure, as well as project-specific consultant practices.