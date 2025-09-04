BENGALURU : The ubiquitous clubhouse is getting bigger in size, lifestyle and exclusivity in luxury properties, as they are tailored to address well-travelled, younger ultra-rich homebuyers.

What used to be a common offering with various amenities within projects has evolved into private clubs serving as lifestyle retreats that are curated for a specific community of people.

Clubhouses in new high-end projects by developers such as Lodha Developers, DLF Ltd, Birla Estates, Prestige Group, and Tribeca Developers are introducing private clubs that offer wellness and sports amenities and are also used for business networking.

At its upcoming project, Lodha Alibaug, in the coastal town that is emerging as a luxury realty hotspot, Lodha Developers will create an invite-only Private Members' Club spanning 165,000 sq ft for a select circle of residents and members. It will have a hammam, salt therapy grotto, ice shower, along with fine dining restaurants and sports areas.

Both the Lodha Sea Face project in Worli, which has limited residences with prices starting at ₹185 crore, and Lodha Malabar have the Club Saint Amand, which offers several wellness and sports facilities.

The country's largest developer, DLF Ltd, has doubled the size of the clubhouse to 350,000 sq ft in its latest ultra-luxury project, ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram. The club at its previous luxury property Camellias was around 160,000 sq ft.

“Today, affluent buyers seek a lifestyle that matches global standards. Homebuyers aren't just acquiring square footage; they're buying into a holistic, high-end living experience. Clubhouses complemented with some of the best hospitality professionals running them have become the heart of each of our projects," said Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers.

Curated exclusivity

“Buyers are increasingly drawn to well-curated communities where lifestyle services are entirely managed by professionals," Ohri added.

Fatima Saidi, head-luxury residential real estate, Anarock Property Consultants, said high-end projects are evolving into lifestyle hubs.

“Today’s discerning buyers are no longer satisfied with just a beautiful home. We are seeing a remarkable shift in the way people approach luxury living. Communities with expansive open spaces, thoughtfully designed clubhouses, climate-controlled pools, gourmet restaurants, and curated wellness facilities are no longer optional add-ons; they have become essential expectations," said Saidi.

The under-construction luxury project Birla Niyaara in Worli has three clubhouses, each 100,000 sq ft: Be-Fit (the sports club), Hive (the social club), and Playpen (the kids' club).

Birla Estates' managing director and chief executive KT Jithendran said the Birla Niyaara’s clubhouse is among the largest in the portfolio.

“What makes it truly luxurious and unique is the way we have curated spaces, creating tailored experiences for the customers," he said.

New status symbol

In luxury real estate, the address and the project design have always been the core factors. Developers of new high-end developments have taken the clubhouse and turned it into a status symbol of sorts.

Beyond the ordinary, the new-age clubs have guest suites, bridal suites, indoor-outdoor cinema, library and rooftop cafes.

The Trump Residences project, launched in Gurugram this year by Smartworld and Tribeca Developers, says it will have India's first Aquarium Bar. The 25,000 sq ft space is designed by Singapore's Blink Design Studio.

“Previously, south Mumbai residents would rely on the many popular clubs in the area. The current generation of uber luxury buyers seek these facilities within the residential property. Today, clubhouses are a managed hospitality experience, and not limited to just amenities," said Anand Ramachandran, senior executive director, business expansion, Prestige Group.

Prestige's recently launched Nautilus project in Worli, with three seafront towers, offers a clubhouse experience spread across three levels at the podium and three at the top. The 120,000 sq ft space has everything from a bowling alley to a rooftop club at the 60th level and a business centre.

Luxury holiday home developer Isprava Group launched Solene this year. It is a private members-only club brand. The first such club is set in a 115-year-old Portuguese home in Moira, Goa.

“We’re working on an even bigger Solene in Goa and looking at Alibaug next, with each club designed to connect with our homeowner communities. In the long run, we see Solene growing across India as more people look for smaller, more personal clubs that focus on deeper connections rather than size," said Dhimaan Shah, executive director and co-CEO, Isprava Group.

Sri Lotus Developers' The Park in Oshiwara, Mumbai, has a clubhouse on the 45th floor. With hybrid work becoming the norm, Bengaluru-based Sattva's clubhouses feature co-working spaces, collaborative areas, and multi-purpose lounges. The clubhouses in its Mumbai projects, a new market for the developer, will feature wellness facilities including cryotherapy chambers, meditation pods, and air purification systems.