indusNEW DELHI: Amid the localized lockdowns and restrictions in most states, a part of the 4.22 lakh units that are scheduled to be completed by 2021-end across the top seven cities may face delays, the latest Anarock data has revealed. Of this, the National Capital Region (NCR) would see the maximum completions with a nearly 28% share, followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with 26% and Pune at around 18%.

The property consultant said that 72% of the total homes to be delivered by 2021-end are already sold out and just 28% remain unsold. If the fallout of the second covid-19 wave does not impact construction activity again, the top seven cities will have around 1.18 lakh homes available for purchase by year-end, Anarock said.

Notably, homebuyers' preference continued to be skewed towards ready-to-move homes which mitigate construction risks and project delays.

“The tally of 4.22 lakh homes scheduled for delivery across the top seven cities by 2021-end must, however, be viewed in context with the severe second wave of covid-19 infections. All the top cities have been affected, and it is likely that a part of these project deliveries will be pushed to 2022. That said, many will see completion one way or the other," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

In terms of budget categories, of over 4.22 lakh homes to be delivered by 2021-end, 40% (around 1.69 lakh units if completed) are in the affordable segment priced, which is below ₹40 lakh range, 35% (around 1.48 lakh units if completed) are in the mid-segment priced in the ₹40-80 lakh range.

"As far as housing sales are concerned, we are seeing a temporary slowdown due to the rampant spread of the coronavirus. The market will quickly regain an even keel once the vaccination drive picks up pace and the health infrastructure crunch abate," said Puri.

In terms of the region-wise breakup, NCR has 116,730 units scheduled for completion in 2021. Of this, at least 43% are in the affordable segment, 39% in the mid-segment, 13% in premium segment priced in the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore range, and 5% are in the luxury segment (more than ₹1.5 crore).

In MMR, 109,940 units are scheduled for completion during the year, of which 40% are in the affordable segment, 24% in the mid-segment, 18% in premium, and 17% in the luxury category.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.