Construction fuels jobs revival in rural India, cities struggle

“There is a pent-up demand in rural real estate that was held up for several months because of the lockdown. With more people at home because of reverse migration and limited employment opportunities in cities and industrial belts, people are getting engaged in two sectors, in their own firms and in small-ticket real estate and construction work. However, the growth of employment in real estate and agri indicate that informalization is increasing," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI Jamshedpur.