Cost pinch is coming for cement companies in Q1
A temporary rise in power and fuel costs is on the cards for cement makers in the June quarter.
The early onset of the monsoon plays spoilsport for cement demand and prices. Also, a temporary rise in power and fuel costs (P&F) is on the cards for cement makers in the June quarter (Q1FY26). The cost of imported petroleum coke (pet coke) saw a sudden spike in March. A surge in demand by Chinese companies in anticipation of higher tariffs led to pre-booking, which translated into higher procurement costs.