Covid impact: Large steel mills return to near normal production levels in May

In a recent interview with Mint, MVS Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel, substantiated this recovery, saying: “Indian steel demand in May improved by 25-30%. By the time the problems of labour, liquidity and logistics are corrected - which I believe will happen only in the second half of this year - until then shortfalls in domestic recovery will be offset by higher exports. We are selling whatever domestic demand can absorb and the rest is for exports. I would say that our exports have gone up to 50% of production."