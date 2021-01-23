For the first time in four years, the Indian homebuyers are preferring 'bigger homes', thanks to work from home culture, reveals a report by ANAROCK Property Consultants. The average apartment sizes in the top seven cities in India have increased by 10% on a yearly basis, it said. The average size of an apartment was 1,150 square feet in 2020, while in 2019 it was at 1,050 square feet.

The apartment sizes have started reducing since 2016 on a yearly basis. The year 2017 saw the maximum yearly decline of 13% in average apartment sizes. Apartment sizes fell from an average of 1,440 square feet in 2016 to 1,260 square feet in 2017.

“The two main reasons for apartment sizes reducing in previous years were affordability and millennials’ preference for low-maintenance homes. Keen to generate more buyer interest with smaller price-tags, developers whittled down their flat sizes," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, said.

The following data shows the average decline in the apartment size in the top seven cities

2015 - 1,400 square feet

2016 - 1,440 square feet

2017 - 1,260 square feet

2018 - 1,160 square feet

2019 - 1,050 square feet

2020 - 1,150 square feet

"However, 2020 saw an almost immediate reversal of buyer preferences. With the accent suddenly being on accommodating the WFH and learn-from-home culture, flat sizes began increasing for the first time in four years," Puri added.

Among the top cities, the average apartment size is the highest in Hyderabad at 1,750 square feet. It is two times bigger than Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the average size is 932 square feet. It must be mentioned, the average apartment size is the lowest in MMR. However, in terms of percentage increase, MMR saw the maximum rise of 21% — from an average of 773 square feet in 2019 to 932 square feet.

Pune came next with a 12% annual increase in average apartment sizes – from 878 square feet in 2019 to 986 square feet in 2020.

In Bangalore, the average apartment size size also increased by 3% — from 1,280 square feet in 2019 to 1,320 square feet in 2020. The average apartment size in the national capital region (NCR) was 1,290 square feet in 2020 as against 1,250 square feet in 2019. Chennai witnessed average sizes increase by 9% during the period – from 1,100 square feet in 2019 to nearly 1,200 square feet in 2020. In Kolkata, average apartment size increased by 10% — from 1,000 square feet in 2019 to 1,100 square feet in 2020.

