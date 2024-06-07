CPPIB, Cube in last lap for NIIF's Athaang road assets
Summary
- As many as 10 global and domestic infrastructure funds including CPPIB, KKR, Spain’s Abertis, France’ Vinci Highways, Edelweiss’ Sekura Roads and CDPQ had signed non-disclosure agreements for the deal.
NEW DELHI : Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Cube Highways are in the final fray for the road assets of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s Athaang Infrastructure, two people aware of the matter said. The two entities are expected to submit their binding bids shortly.