Credit profile of most construction entities to remain resilient: Icra

Giving more insights on this, Abhishek Gupta, sector head and assistant vice president, Corporate Ratings, Icra said, “Over the last five years, the order book of sample construction companies has increased at a CAGR of 12% remaining between 3x and 4x of billing, supported by increased capital outlay towards the infrastructure sector by the central and state governments. Growth was much higher for some mid-sized entities, which scaled up significantly during this period as the relaxations in bidding criteria during Covid increased their ability to bag orders."