Data centres hold promise for commercial realty demand to bounce back in 2021

Originally seen as a segment of commercial real estate where the primary activity was to build and lease buildings to corporates to store their data, the pandemic has seen an upsurge of end-users from different segments, including e-commerce, online banking, entertainment, education and OTT (over the top digital entertainment). For developers, the investment in the segment can deliver an annual rental yield of 10-14%, according to estimates by consultants. Sify, NTT, Adani and Bharti Airtel are already building projects or have announced investments in the sector. In July, the Hiranandani group inaugurated India’s largest data center building Yotta NM1 at Navi Mumbai. The group’s Yotta Infrastructure will be investing over $2 billion in the next seven years in building self-sustaining hyperscale data centre parks in Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, Darshan Hiranandani of the eponymous real estate group said.