DDC submits a detailed blueprint for Delhi’s Electronic City

DDC submits a detailed blueprint for Delhi’s Electronic City2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
- The blueprint makes detailed recommendations for developing a world-class electronic city at Baprola in South-West Delhi
NEW DELHI :The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Tuesday submitted a detailed blueprint for Delhi’s Electronic City to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
NEW DELHI :The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Tuesday submitted a detailed blueprint for Delhi’s Electronic City to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
“The blueprint makes detailed recommendations for developing a world-class electronic city at Baprola in South-West Delhi and proposes a dedicated Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022-27 to make Delhi a preferred destination for top electronic companies in India and abroad," said a statement issued by the Delhi government.
“The blueprint makes detailed recommendations for developing a world-class electronic city at Baprola in South-West Delhi and proposes a dedicated Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022-27 to make Delhi a preferred destination for top electronic companies in India and abroad," said a statement issued by the Delhi government.
The policy aims to establish Delhi as a preferred destination for the booming electronics industry which is estimated at UD $2.9 trillion globally. It will offer competitive infrastructure and a favourable policy environment for various industry segments.
“DDC has recommended that all infrastructure for Delhi’s Electronic City be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model wherein the Delhi Government partners with a real estate developer identified through a competitive bidding process to develop, manage, and maintain Delhi’s Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola (South-West Delhi). With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, Delhi’s Electronic City at Baprola will be around 20 mins away from Delhi Airport as well as major national highways such as NH-1, NH-10, NH-8, and NH-2," the statement added.
Other recommendations such as an electronic research and design facility be established in Delhi to house global independent design houses, relevant start-ups and original design manufacturers transitioning to product design were also made.
Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said, “While presenting Delhi Government’s ‘Rozgar Budget’ in March this year, I had announced CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to establish Delhi as the country’s economic growth engine and to generate jobs by creating a large electronics ecosystem here. With a great potential of generating ‘green jobs’, particularly for women workforce, the electronics sector can play a very important role in the Kejriwal Government’s vision of a greener, sustainable and equitable economy."
The minister added that Delhi offers several advantages like significant local electronics consumption demand, excellent transport, logistics and distribution networks, and skilled human resources. “Through the upcoming Delhi ESDMR policy, we are sure we will be able to encourage foreign and domestic companies in the electronics industry to set up new research, design, manufacturing and service centres in Delhi. This is sure to create a very positive impact on Delhi’s economy and job creation. Moreover, this will create extensive employment opportunities for workers in the sector, especially for women workers."